TODAY:

Not quite as humid. Starting off with temperatures in the upper 60s. A very warm afternoon with temperatures reaching the upper 80s. Virtually no wind and little to no relief from the day’s heat. Partly to mostly sunny skies. Dry from AM to PM.

TONIGHT:

Dry, warm. Not too humid overnight with a low temperature in the mid to upper 60s.

TOMORROW:

Mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the low 90s. A hot afternoon with low levels of humidity.