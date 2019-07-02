Another hot day at the St. Joseph County 4-H Fair

Fairgoers are encountering another scorching hot summer day at the St. Joseph County 4-H Fair. But 4-H participant Gretchen Miller, 12, of Lakeville, is used to it.

"It's just the same thing every year," Miller said. "It's always so beastly hot at the fair, but we have ways we keep our animals nice and cool."

She is showing goats, rabbits and poultry, explaining she constantly monitors their water intake. She adds an electrolyte mix into her goats' water and says all 4-H participants have to take an animal care safety class that teaches them how to handle the extreme hot and cold temperatures.

Meanwhile, people heading to the fair can expect countless fans in the animals barns, air conditioned buildings, misting fans and the usual rides that add a nice breeze.

The fair president said there haven't been many people who have needed medical attention for heat-related illnesses.

"We have medical personnel on site, and we assist them, and generally, we have to get them to a cool place and fill them with some liquids and put cold compresses on them," described Jim Caldwell, the fair president.

The St. Joseph County 4-H Fair continues through Saturday night.

