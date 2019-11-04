Another family member charged in stabbing death of South Bend man

A woman has been charged with assisting a criminal in connection with a deadly stabbing in South Bend.

Fifty-year-old Diane Schubert is accused of destroying evidence with the intent to hinder the investigation into the Sept. 29 death of 27-year-old Trey Martinez.

Forty-year-old Jason Collins was charged last month with reckless homicide.

Collins claims that Martinez tried to choke him during a brief altercation at a home in the 1400 block of South Marine Street, according to charging documents.

That's when Collins allegedly stabbed Martinez in the neck.

Martinez staggered from the home, and Collins and Schubert allegedly cleaned up the scene.

Neither person attempted to call police or Martinez's father, who is the cousin of Collins and Schubert and was with them earlier that night.

Schubert faces up to 2 1/2 years in prison for her role in Martinez's death.

