Another dry day ahead!

We enjoyed a dry day on Sunday with mostly sunny skies, and we'll have another day just like it tomorrow. We have a chilly night ahead first with clear to partly cloudy skies and lows in the low to mid 40s. Highs will be a little warmer tomorrow afternoon as we get closer to 70 degrees (cooler near Lake Michigan). Tomorrow will be dry, but more rain chances are on the way for the rest of the week. Much of Tuesday will be dry, with just a slight chance for rain in the afternoon, but better chances for showers and storms Tuesday night into Wednesday. There are at least small rain chances through the rest of the week.