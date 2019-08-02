Another driver reports bad gas at the pump

A driver is asking for an Elkhart gas station to pay up after his car broke down just minutes after filling up.

Cory Edwards, 23, has his white 2015 BMW M4 towed away on Thursday, July 24, minutes after filling up at Cocono gas station in Elkhart.

“I was just going on my day and I needed gas. I stopped at a gas station. I filled my tank up with 93 premium, like I normally do, and then all of a sudden, I got two minutes down the road, my M4 started shaking and shuddering and it shut off,” Edwards said.

A senior in college, his only ride to school, a white 2015 BMW M4, now sits in the shop for repair, and his wallet might have to take hit too.

“This sucks, because I’m supposed to be headed towards Ball State. I was supposed to go back yesterday. Now, this is all delayed until next week,” Edwards said.

Edwards took his car to Quality Import Service, a BMW repair shop in Elkhart, to see what went wrong and if he was right about the bad gas.

“This is the gas that came out of your car, and this is good gas,” BMW specialist Kipp Van Zile told Edwards.

Needless to say, there was a big difference.

“They showed us the comparison — bad gas, good gas — and there was a really dramatic difference,” Edwards said.

After learning everything he needed to know from the experts, Edwards went back to the very same gas station to speak to the owner and see if he would cover the damage he promised Edwards the very same night his car broke down.

“I kind of told him the situation that I had going on. I just pulled up, filled up my car, I got bad fuel, and he said, ‘I’m going to take care of everything’ from Day 1. We kind of came back to just double-check if he still going to take care of everything, confirm that it was bad fuel, and he agreed that he is still going to take care of everything,” Edwards said.

Edwards says the next step is to wait.

“I can’t go back to school until my car is fixed, which 3 hours away from Elkhart, so all the plans are kind of delayed and canceled right now,” Edwards said.

He is still waiting to hear back from his mechanic to see just how much the damage is.

As for the Cocono gas station, the owner says he will be getting the gas tested and that the premium gas has been shut off until further notice.

