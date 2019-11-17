Another cool day but a warm up in sight

Clouds will thicken up today ahead of a cold front that will move through tonight. There is a slight chance for rain this afternoon, but a better chance this evening. Highs will still be cool, in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tonight there could be some drizzle, and a few flakes could mix in overnight. Lows will be down into the lower 30s. Highs will be near 40 again tomorrow with a bit of drizzle possible in the early half of the day. Then another system moves in late Monday night bringing a slight chance for snow, and then a slight chance for a rain/snow mix on Tuesday. We see a warm up mid week as highs will reach into the low 50s by Thursday. With the warm up comes a good chance for rain Wednesday night and Thursday, with cooler temperatures for the weekend.

