Another cold night, but warmer temps on the way

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to increasing clouds overnight. There is a slight chance we could see a bit of rain and snow closer to daybreak. It will be quite chilly as lows get down into the upper 20s.

Spotty rain/snow showers possible early tomorrow, but spotty rain in the afternoon with warmer temperatures. Highs will vary from mid 60s southwest to mid 50 northeast. Showers possible tomorrow night with temps much warmer in the mid to upper 40s. We will see off and on chances for showers over the next several days, possibly some rumbles of thunder on Saturday. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60 to finish off the work week, then sticking in the 50s through most of next week.

