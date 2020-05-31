Another chilly night, but a warm up is on the way

Another mostly clear and chilly night ahead. Temperatures will quickly fall into the 50s this evening, with lows in the mid 40s overnight.

Monday brings warmer temperatures, but the return of clouds as they increase through the day. There will be a slight chance for showers late in the day and Monday night. Tuesday brings the real heat and the return of humid conditions. It will be a bit breezy as well. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. There’s a chance for showers and storms Tuesday night and Wednesday. Both of those time frames will need to be watched for the possibility of stronger storms. The warm temps stick around through the remainder of the 10 day forecast, with at least low chance for showers and/or storms most days.

