Another breezy, cool day

It will be another cool, breezy day across Michiana. We’re seeing temperatures in the 40s this morning, but they will only climb into the mid to upper 50s in most areas, closer to 60 in south/southeastern areas. We start with sunshine in most areas, but we will see clouds increasing northern areas, with a slight chance for a shower mainly near/north of the Toll Rd late this afternoon into this evening.

That slight chance for showers continues this evening as moisture and some upper level energy wrap around a low moving through the upper Great Lakes. Overnight it will be colder, with patchy frost possible as lows get into the mid to upper 30s. Monday will be less breezy, but still cool with highs in the mid 50s. We warm up on Tuesday, but rain will be possible as the next storm system moves in. We could see some lake-effect rain showers on Wednesday. Warmer again for the weekend, but with small rain chances.

