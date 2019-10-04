Another EEE animal case confirmed in Southwest Michigan

Another case of the Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE, in a horse has been confirmed in St. Joseph County, according to the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services.

The latest horse diagnosed with EEE first showed symptoms of the deadly disease on September 23, before aerial treatment took place in the area.

Another night of aerial treatment is taking place Friday, after more than 328,000 acres have already by treated with insecticide.

The counties with areas getting sprayed Friday night include Allegan, Van Buren, Kent, Montcalm, and Newaygo.

Counties that have already been sprayed include Barry, Berrien, Calhoun, Cass, St. Joseph, as well as part of areas in counties like Van Buren, and Allegan.

To view a map of the areas, getting sprayed, click here.