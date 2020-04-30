Anonymous donor donates $300,000 to Elkhart coronavirus relief

A local businessman and his wife donated $300,000 to help the community with the effects of the pandemic.

The donation is being divided between the Community Response Fund, The Community Foundation of Elkhart County, and local nonprofits Faith Mission and Church Community Services.

The couple wanted to act as the pandemic continues to close businesses.

With the fund, right now, United Way and The Community Foundation are working on a response.

Faith Mission is providing shelter and other services for the homeless.