Annual golf outing remembering Nick and Jack Savage

On Saturday, people came out to Juday Creek Golf Course for the Friends of Nick and Jack Savage Annual Golf Outing, all to help the 525 Foundation.

The fundraiser raised awareness and educated people about the opioid epidemic. It also remembered Nick and Jack Savage, who died from an opioid overdose in 2015.

The foundation reaches people on a national level, speaking in schools about opioids and making the right decision.

"After the boys passed, we talked about doing this, and in my wildest dreams I didn't think it would get to be where it is right now. It's so exciting for me and it's also rewarding that the foundation has done so well. It’s Becky’s passion and I think it's also helping the healing as well,” said father of the boys, Mike Savage.

The Savages said more than $100,000 might be raised through this year’s fundraising events.

