Annual fundraising event helps Special Olympics of Indiana

Indiana State Police and employees at South Bend's Texas Roadhouse, partnered Thursday, to raise money for the Special Olympics of Indiana.

The statewide "Tip-A-Cop" fundraising event collected tips from Texas customers to help over 14,000 athletes.

Special Olympics provides training and athletic competition for those with intellectual disabilities.

"It gives us a chance to be out in the community, in a different light. We are here for a more feel-good moment, and we can interact outside of the badge so to speak," said Sergeant Ted Bohner with Indiana State Police.

ISP said they hope to raise about $1,000 from the event.

All proceeds will go directly to the program.