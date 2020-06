A lot of you have reached out to us about the Shred-A-Thon we usually hold each June.

Unfortunately we won't be able to host the event this summer.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we had to cancel this year's event.

The crowds it usually draws are just too big to be safe right now.

But you can be sure once we're able to host the event again we will let you know so we can help you safely get rid of your documents and protect your identify.