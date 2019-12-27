Annual Shipshewana Ice Festival off and carving

The warmer weather from earlier this week didn't stop ice sculptures from being made in Shipshewana.

The 12th annual Shipshewana Ice Festival kicked off Friday morning. Ice carvers will show off their skills and impressive works of art to the public throughout the weekend.

Ice creations will be on display across downtown Shipshewana, and awards will be given to the best designs.

"I think it's creative. It's obviously something to go see," Blue Gate Restaurant and Theatre owner Ryan Riegsecker said. "There's lots of artistic ability that these guys have that is – it's just kind of a cool event to see. From young to old, it's really neat."

The festival continues Saturday at 10 a.m. In addition to the ice carvers competition, there will be a chili cook-off.

