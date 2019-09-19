Annual Secret Sisters Society lunch promotes women's health

The community came together Wednesday to support early detection and awareness of women's health issues.

It was all part of the 18th annual Secret Sisters Society Luncheon and Style Show, hosted by the Foundation of St. Joseph Health System.

Ten cancer survivors walked across the stage wearing outfits from local boutiques and shops.

The proceeds from this year's luncheon will help fund another nurse navigator in the Paqui and Brian Kelly Comprehensive Breast Center, which officials say is crucial.

"With the complications of insurance, breast cancer itself, having that nurse navigator assist is very important," St. Joseph Health System director of development Eileen Toney said. "There are many pathways for the cure of cancer, and that nurse navigator can make sure that they get all the attention that they need."

16 News Now's own Tricia Sloma is a longtime emcee of the event, and she was back on the stage Wednesday afternoon.

