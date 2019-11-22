Annual Luminary Festival in Michigan draws more than 1,000 people

The holidays are just around the corner, which means a lot of turkey and a visit to see Santa.

Friday, many got in the holiday spirit while attending the 25th annual Luminary Festival in St. Joseph, Michigan.

Luminaries lined the streets in the main strip of downtown, all the way down to Silver Beach Pizza and beyond.

People got a head start on their holiday shopping too, while scoring good deals, and supporting local businesses.

“It's a very profitable evening. It's just a great way to kick off the holidays, so in some ways it's just a way to say thank you,” said Susan McGalliar, the owner of Friends by Design.

“Events like this are important because the downtown of any community is its heart. It’s a chance to support those local businesses, those small-business owners. To get to know your neighbors, to get to see your friends, people that you work with and live near,” said Amy Zapal, executive director of St, Joseph Today.

People also enjoyed refreshments, wine tasting, prizes, hot chocolate and treats.

For Jacquline Churchill, she said the festival met her expectations.

“I’ve only been living down here for about a year, and this is my first time at the Luminary Festival, and I was really excited,” Churchill said.

Organizers said they hope to have it again next year.

