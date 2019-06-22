Annual Juneteenth Celebration takes place in South Bend

Community members went out to celebrate the diversity in South Bend on Saturday, for the annual Juneteenth Celebration.

The celebration at LaSalle Park brought together vendors, musicians, and community organizations to highlight minorities across the city. There was also plenty of food and fun activities for people to enjoy.

Organizers say the event commemorates the date that slavery was abolished in the U.S. and freedom for African Americans. They hope the community enjoyed the event, but also recognized its significance.

"Some people may get lost in the music or the food, but really it's just for the community to come together and support one another to really share our narrative and show ourselves in a positive light," says Latorya Greene who is the Chairperson of the event. "Which is what [the Juneteenth Celebration] is all about."

The event is organized by the South Bend Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo.

