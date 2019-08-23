Annual Great Cardboard Boat Race sets sail in Elkhart

Boats set sail in Elkhart County Friday to raise money for the United Way.

Thousands of people came out to LaSalle Bristol Corporate Pond to root for their favorite cardboard boat and to support the United Way of Elkhart County.

The competition brings out creativity for the boat builders, who use cardboard and tape to assemble the ships in hopes that they'll stay afloat.

This year, more people than ever before are participating.

"On our 10th anniversary of the boat race, it is the largest we've ever had," United Way of Elkhart County President Bill Rieth said. "We have 53 boats that will be competing for a variety of prizes. Boats raise money to impact families of the community, because United Way is helping working families. We are passionate about improving lives."

The United Way of Elkhart County aims to raise $90,000 with that event Friday.

Last year, they brought in more than $70,000.

