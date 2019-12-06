Annual Elkhart Winterfest gets underway Saturday.

Elkhart’s annual Winterfest gets underway Saturday.

Festivities will start at 8 a.m. at Central Fire Station for breakfast with Santa.

You can tour the Premier Arts Festival of Trees and take photos with Santa from noon to 5 p.m. inside the Lerner Theater lobby.

The 5th annual Ugly Sweater Run & Stroll to benefit the Elkhart Education Foundation will take place at 3 p.m.

"It helps support programs just like the Schoolhouse Supply Store, our Kindness to Prevent Blindness,” said Executive Director Ashly Boling Molyneaux. “Our innovative teaching grants and extracurricular grants.”

To register for the Ugly Sweater Run, click here .

The Winterfest Parade & Tree Lighting will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Civic Plaza.

Other activities will include Ice Skating at NIBCO Ice & Water Park, a holiday movie at the Elkhart Public Library and more.

For more information on all of the Winterfest activities, click here .

