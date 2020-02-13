Anniversary brings renewed plea for tips on Delphi slayings

It's been three years since a day that rocked the Hoosier State. Abby Williams and Libby German went missing while walking on a trail near Delphi.

It's been almost 10 months since a new sketch of the killer was released. It was one that police said accurately depicts the face of the suspect from the video captured on the cellphone of one of the victims.

Thousands of new tips have come in since April, but the case remains unsolved. If you have any information regarding the man depicted in the sketch and photo above, please call police.

In honor of Abby and Libby, relatives are holding a canned food drive at the Delphi United Methodist Church from 5-7 p.m. They are asking for canned food as well as pet food.

