Animal Recover Mission in war of words with Newton County Prosecutor's Office

The animal rights group, that released undercover video of alleged animal abuse at Fair Oaks Farms, is in a war of words with the Newton County Prosecutor's Office.

In a statement from the Animal Recover Mission is says:

"The statement sent out by the Newton County’s Prosecutors Office that an ARM Investigator coerced or encouraged the abuse of innocent animals at Fair Oaks Farms, couldn’t be further from the truth. The Newton County Sheriff’s and Prosecutors Office has yet to reach out to Animal Recovery Mission’s main witness in this case for any additional statement. For prosecutors to release such an unfounded and bogus information that is part of an open and ongoing criminal case, is not only unprofessional, but irresponsible, as it could have a negative effect on

this very important criminal case. It is apparent that this prosecutor is attempting to divert public attention away from Fair Oaks Farms and Mike McCloskey in order to create doubt on a professionally put together investigation into Newton County. Once again, the Animal Recovery Mission is reaching out to both the Sheriff’s and Prosecutors

Office to give our first formal statements."

Earlier in June, an undercover video of newborn calfs, allegedly being abuse, was released. It showed them being thrown into their habitats and being pushed off a truck.

Since then, several companies have ended their business relations with Fair Oaks Farms, and three people have been charged with animal abuse.

