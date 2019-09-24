Andrews University students participate in annual Change Day

Tuesday was Andrews University's Change Day, when students take a day off of classes to volunteer different places in the community.

A few students cleaned tombstones at Silverbrook Cemetery in Niles.

Some participants spoke on how the day reflected the mission of the college.

"It's important to really put our faith into action, and what does it mean if we can't go out and serve the people around us or really care for the people around us?" Taylor Bartran said.

Students also volunteered in Bridgman, Michigan City and South Bend.

