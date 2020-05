The Andrews University School of Rehabilitation Sciences is providing physical therapy in the form of secure video calls.

You will need a computer, smartphone or tablet and you will need to know how to participate in a video call.

You will also need a space in your home where you can sit, stand, or lie down during the session.

Appointments are available Sunday through Friday from 9am-7pm.

The first appointment is $80 and follow-ups cost $35.