Andrew Berlin talks impact of Midwest League All-Star Game coming to South Bend

It’s been a long wait – the Midwest League All-Star Game hasn’t come to South Bend in 30 years.

NewsCenter 16’s Melissa Stephens got the chance to speak with South Bend Cubs owner Andrew Berlin about Tuesday’s historic game.

“You're going to be seeing some of the best baseball in the minor leagues, that's for sure,” said Berlin.

Berlin purchased the team in 2011 and has since put millions of dollars into Four Winds Field and the surrounding area.

“The ball park looks beautiful,” he said. “We’ve invested close to $35 million around this ball park not only in the city’s own stadium making improvements, but also the Performing Center, the Ivy at Berlin Place.”

To see the full interview, watch the above video.

