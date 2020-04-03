Andrew Berlin joins 16 News Now's Joshua Short for a Couch Conversation

16 News Now's Joshua Short has been spending lots of time at home, as we continue to practice social distancing.

But he’s not distancing socially because he's launching a new segment called Couch Conversations, where he chats, virtually, with different people — some prominent, and others you’ll meet for the first time — as they discuss how they’re making adjustments during the pandemic.

This week, the Owner of the South Bend Cubs, Andrew Berlin, talks with Josh. During this pandemic, we’re all pretty much in the same ballpark, which is why he’s going to bat for the very people on the frontlines.

It’s also springtime and yet America’s favorite pastime is on a rain delay if you will, due to the pandemic. They talk about this adjustment as well. They also transition from baseball to business. The former CEO of Berlin Packaging also talks about the importance of buying local.