Local presidential candidates in the spotlight

Several Democratic presidential candidates have ties to Gray TV markets.

The first Democratic presidential debates will take place Wednesday and Thursday night in Miami. (Source: Gray DC)

Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro speaks with Chief National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren about what these White House hopefuls need to do when they're on stage at the first debate in Miami this week:

-South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg

-Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.)

-Former Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.)

-Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii)

-Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)

-Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio)

-Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas)

-Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.)

-Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.)

