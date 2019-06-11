An exlusive look inside the Howard Park Development Project

South Bend's very first park is getting its first major face lift.

Construction in Howard Park began in October, and the project is expected to be completed in November.

“It'll be pretty special for folks to visit, not only if you're from South Bend, but it'll be a destination for folks from near and far,” said Aaron Perri, Executive Director of Venues, Parks & Arts.

Once construction is finished, the park’s features will include a 14-foot-wide ice trail, a café, playground, recreation center, an interactive water fountain and much more.

“This was the city’s very first park and we’re excited to re-enact a second vision for the city’s first park,” Perri said.

The vision: creating economic development in more ways than one.

“We know new businesses are interested in moving into Jefferson Boulevard because of the work that’s happening here,” Perri said. “We know new residents are more interested in the neighborhood just to the south because of the work happening here. This is really important to the community far beyond what you might think of as a park.”

For more information on the Howard Park Development Project, click here .

