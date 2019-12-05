An exclusive look inside The Flipping Nomad's "Ultimate Montana" RV

She’s famous on Instagram for her work in flipping RVs into incredible living spaces.

Cortni Armstrong is known as "The Flipping Nomad".

It all started four years ago when she was looking for an RV with a bright, modern interior for herself.

“I obsessively searched for months, and finally came to the realization that what I want just doesn’t exist,” Armstrong said.

That’s when The Flipping Nomad evolved.

“I thought maybe there’s a business here,” she said. “And so I tried it and the business has taken off like wildfire.”

Known as the “Joanna Gaines” of RVS, Armstrong works with clients to create the luxurious, modern RV they want.

And now, The Flipping Nomad has teamed up with Keystone RV to create the "Ultimate Montana".

It’s one of a kind, unlike anything ever made. Armstrong will live inside the RV for a year, while showing it off and traveling on promotional tours with it.

The “Ultimate Montana” project finished up on Wednesday, and 16 Morning News Now got an exclusive first look Thursday.

"The feeling of this thing finally being done has been so overwhelming,” said Armstrong. "There was a moment that I took a step back and looked at it and I was like 'holy cow’. Like I can't believe we're done, I can't believe we pulled this off. I can't believe it looks the way this does.”

You can tour the "Ultimate Montana" yourself at the RV Hall of Fame Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on The Flipping Nomad, click here .

