Amtrak restores service from Chicago to Grand Rapids

Travelers can once again take the train from Chicago to Grand Rapids.

PHOTO: Amtrak passenger train , Photo Date: 2014 - Photo: 70154 / Pixabay / MGN

Amtrak restored services to the daily Pere Marquette Tuesday.

The service was suspended for weeks due to coronavirus.

They're accepting reservations at 50% capacity, and passengers need to wear a face mask until seated.

The trains now have new leather seats, which are easier to keep clean.

"Fourth of July is coming. We think there's a lot of pent up demand for folks to get out with friends and family to celebrate,” said Derrick James, senior manager of Government Affairs. “We're seeing bookings going up and so we want to be ready for that to move folks safely where they want to go."

Amtrak is cashless right now, so travelers need to go online or on the app to purchase tickets.

