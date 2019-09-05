Amish woman allegedly raped in her own home

An Amish housewife was allegedly raped in her own home last week.

The suspected culprit is in custody, facing six felony charges.

Prison records show 49-year-old Michael Middaugh was released in March of this year after serving 13 years on a child molesting conviction out of Elkhart County. He was already listed as a most wanted felon in Elkhart County for failing to register as a sex offender.

On Wednesday of last week, Middaugh allegedly showed up on the doorstep of an Amish household in rural Marshall County at 10 a.m., in broad daylight.

“He stated through the door that he was lost and needed directions to Wakarusa,” Marshall County Prosecutor E. Nelson Chipman told 16 News Now.

Court documents contend that Middaugh was armed with a knife and eventually forced himself inside the home.

“She was not home alone. She had a child at home. A very young child, 2 years old I believe,” Chipman said.

After demanding and receiving money, Middaugh then allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

Court documents contend that the victim identified Middaugh in a photo array, “stating with complete certainty that she would never forget his face."

Middaugh was arrested and booked into the Elkhart County Jail Friday.

He will eventually end up in Marshall County, where his bond has been set at $200,000 cash.

