Amish Acres will "cease operations in 2020" after serving as an iconic Michiana destination for 50 years.

The owners of the property are planning to retire and are still working on selling the property.

The Nappanee complex is "the only Amish farm listed in the National Register of Historic Places," according to amishacres.com

