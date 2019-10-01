Amish Acres offers family fun during Fall Harvest Days

It just wouldn’t be autumn without stopping at Amish Acres in Nappanee.

Now in their 50th year, Amish Acres is celebrating fall with their Fall Harvest Days.

Every weekend through October, you and the family can enjoy apple butter and apple cider making demonstrations, wagon rides, family games and much more.

Fall Harvest Days is a way to unwind and go back to the simple days of spending time with family outside.

"We don't have Wi-Fi, so there's no need to even bring your phones,” said Marketing Director Becky Cappert. “Only bring your phones for pictures and then just sit back and enjoy the day with your family."

For more information on Fall Harvest Days, click here .

