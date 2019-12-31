Amish Acres closing after one last New Year's celebration

One of Nappanee's most popular attractions, Amish Acres, is officially closing its doors, but not after entertaining their guests for one more weekend.

16 News Now learned how this one of a kind property is leaving its legacy.

In the same year Amish Acres celebrated their 50th year in business, the owners decided to close their doors.

It's a Nappanee landmark that will be missed by those who grew up with it.

"Knowing some of the Amish in our community and knowing what a vital part they play in our economy--several of them have started businesses and started cottage shops around the area--the Amish culture is not going to go away. Having a destination for people around the nation to come to to learn about the lifestyle is certainly going to be missed,” said Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins.

Becky Cappert started working here in the restaurant twenty years ago.

As she's moved up the ranks, she said she noticed how important Amish Acres became for teaching people how the Amish live.

"It's played a huge role. That was always Mr. Pletcher's vision. When he started Amish Acres he wanted to preserve the way of Amish life and teach outsiders about the Amish. With everything you can see on social media and T.V., getting the actual facts straight and educating people about the Amish was a big part of what we did,” said Amish Acres Marketing Director Becky Cappert.

Monday night, they're getting ready to host Tuesday's grand finale--one last New Year’s eve, and a performance of their best-selling production of Beauty and the Beast.

"Our New Year's Eve celebration, I've worked almost every New Year's Eve. That's always a big party with big fun. We'll have fireworks at midnight so we're going out with a bang tomorrow night and I think I'll treasure those memories the most," Cappert said.

Staying hopeful some new owners come by to open Amish Acres once again.

Amish Acres says that anyone who purchased 2020 season tickets can get a refund from now until the end of the Holidays.

For questions about refunds, call this toll free number: (800) 800-4942