Amish Acres auction set for Wednesday night

The last show staged at the Round Barn Theatre in Nappanee was a sellout.

Photo from Amish Acres on Facebook

On Wednesday, the theater itself goes up for sale at auction along with rest of the Amish Acres Resort.

A different kind of drama is about to play out at a one-of-a-kind venue that has hosted many dramatic presentations in the past. The wooden Round Barn Theater has 400 seats and a steel superstructure.

“It’s a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity. You’re never going to replicate this, whether you’re building it, selling it or have the opportunity to run this place,” said Roger Diehm with Schrader Auctions. “It just, it would cost a couple million dollars just to, I would assume a couple million, maybe even more, to reassemble something like this and try to do what he did, 28 years ago he had $1 million in it.”

The theater, the restaurant and a hotel on the ground combine to draw about 150,000 guests a year from all over the globe.

“I’ve knocked some doors up in Elkhart and Goshen and some of the hotels there said every summer there’s people that visit from Europe. Stay in their hotel come to Amish Acres spent the day go to a show, go back to Europe,” said Dean Rummel with Schrader Auctions.

Amish Acres is by far Nappanee’s largest tourist attraction, and losing it would perhaps force the town to reinvent itself.

“The word of the day for me on Tuesday the fourth of February is definitely anxious. I’m anxious about tomorrow. If we are honest with every the smile can almost be construed as fake today because you’re trying to drudge through it,” said Jeff Kitson with the Nappanee Chamber of Commerce.

While the sellers reserve the right to reject any and all offers, the Pletchers are said to be ready to pass the torch and begin their retirement.

