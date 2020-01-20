Amish Acres auction drawing national interest

Interest has been growing nationwide for the upcoming auction of the Amish Acres property.

For five decades, Amish Acres mastered the making of old-fashioned sweets, handcrafted goods and memories that last the test of time.

Now the iconic piece of land has been divided into 16 tracts and is up for sale to the highest bidder.

Celebrity HGTV designer Joanna Gaines has expressed interest in some of the property, along with some local theater lovers, according to our reporting partners at The Goshen News.

The auction is scheduled for Feb. 5 at 6 p.m.

