Amid the coronavirus pandemic, allergy season is only beginning in Michiana.

What if you're not sure if your symptoms are allergies? Dr. Christina Barnes, an allergist with the South Bend Clinic, told 16 News Now's Lauren Moss that it's important to recognize your symptoms.

Dr. Barnes says, "With coronavirus, we are worried about things like a cough and fever. They will really feel rotten, like down-and-out, and sometimes shortness of breath or body aches." She continued, "With allergies, the most common symptoms are feeling like you have an itchy nose and itchy eyes, runny or stuffy nose. You can get a cough, but you will also have some of these other nose problems with allergies if that's what's causing the problem."

What should we be doing to keep our lungs healthy right now?

Dr. Barnes says, "First, know what's causing the problem. Tree pollen is out right now, but we are also starting to get into grass pollen and weed allergy season. We also have outdoor mold and all of those will go up for the next 4-6 weeks." She continued, "If you suffer from outdoor allergies, try to keep the windows and doors closed and keep the AC on as it starts to get warmer. The pollen levels seem to be highest first thing in the morning, so do not sleep with the windows open and if you are a runner or walker, go a little later in the day."

Can allergies affect our immune system negatively during the coronavirus?

"The good news is that it's not going to make you more likely to get coronavirus and if you do get coronavirus, allergies are not going to make it worse than it already might be," says Dr. Barnes.

