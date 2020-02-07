Amid irregularities, AP unable to declare winner in Iowa

The Associated Press is unable to declare a winner of Iowa’s Democratic caucuses.

Following the Iowa Democratic Party's release of new results late Thursday night, Pete Buttigieg leads Bernie Sanders by two state delegate equivalents out of 2,152 counted. That is a margin of 0.09 percentage points.

However, there is evidence the party has not accurately tabulated some of its results, including those released late Thursday that the party reported as complete.

Further, even as the state party's effort to complete its tabulation of the caucus results continued, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez asked the Iowa Democratic Party to conduct a recanvass.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/6/2020 9:51:41 PM (GMT -5:00)