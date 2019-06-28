America's first traveling water circus comes to Goshen this weekend

A one of a kind circus has made its way to the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds this weekend.

“It's a family friendly show,” ticket office manager and aerialist Roxa Midi said. “It's something that you don't see every day. I like to say that we bring Las Vegas into your home city.”

This isn't the fountains at the Bellagio you're looking at.

It's the center point of the Cirque Italia Water Circus.

“People really enjoy the show,” Midi said. “I could see the people stand up and clap. We have very good comments and feedback by saying that they never see something like this in their lives.”

Thirty-five-thousand gallons of water are pouring down the stage.

Cirque Italia has been traveling around the country since 2012.

“We're bringing a big city show to the small areas,” Aerialist Corissa Fusco said. “So right in your back yard, they can come for two hours and have some high quality entertainment.”

It features several different performers from across the world.

“We always keep a diverse cast,” Fusco said. “We have performers from Romania, Portugal, Mexico, Cuba, Argentina, and I'm here with the United States.”

You'll find circus classics such as popcorn, face painting and light up swords, but don't worry there are no scary clowns!

“It’s more comedic than anything,” Fusco said. “So we've never had a problem with anybody working like, ‘Ahhh I'm afraid!’ like no.”

While the performers are professionals, as always it's practice that makes perfect.

“It takes a lot of practice honestly,” Midi said. “A lot of faith in yourself. Courage. Strength. If you want to do something, you're going to do it.”

Cirque Italia will be in our area throughout the weekend with performances at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. June 29 and June 30. There is a 7:30 p.m. show on the 29th as well.

For ticket information, you can go to their website.

