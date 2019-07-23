America's Youth on Parade gets spinning at Notre Dame

Excitement was in the air Tuesday – as were batons – as twirling's greatest competitors kicked off the America's Youth on Parade.

The event brings out the best twirlers for a series of national and world championship contests. More than 1,500 people competed at the University of Norte Dame Tuesday.

"Twirling is not basic," Solo Competitions Director Dennis Kaminski said. "You have a lot of basic rules and a lot of basic twirls, but it's the construction of the routine. There is two-baton, three-baton, multiples, group twirling, so it's just not basic twirling."

America's Youth on Parade goes until Saturday, and you can go watch the competitions. The events are free.

For more information, visit the AYOP website.

