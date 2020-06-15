American Red Cross testing donors for COVID-19 antibodies

The American Red Cross is announcing that all blood donors will be tested for coronavirus antibodies.

Testing begins today and will continue for several months.

The Red Cross says this will help people learn whether they've been exposed to coronavirus.

Donors will get the results of their antibody test within 7 to 10 days.

Amazon will also give all donors a five dollar e-gift card during the month of June.

To schedule an appointment to give blood, you can use their app or visit red cross blood-dot-org.