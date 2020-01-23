American Cancer Society bringing back Daffodil Days

There might be snow on the ground, but a lot of people are already dreaming of spring, and spring flowers.

One flower in particular is bringing hope to cancer patients here in Michiana.

Thursday afternoon, Lindsay Stone was joined by Susan Van Dusen and Jessica McCrea, who are part of Daffodil Days, to talk more about the project.

Orders are being taken now through February 19th and flowers will arrive the week of March 16th.

To order, contact the local American Cancer Society office at 574-257-9789 or email susan.vandusen@cancer.org.