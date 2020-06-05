Ameri-Kart announces expansion in Indiana

A plastics manufacturing facility is expanding in Indiana.

Ameri-Kart makes parts for the RV, marine, agricultural, construction and safety industries.

They're investing over $10 million dollars into a new production facility in Bristol.

"Thanks to manufacturers like Ameri-Kart growing and producing in our state, Indiana continues to build on its reputation as one of top manufacturing states in the nation, with nearly 30% of our state's economic output coming from the manufacturing industry," said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger. "We're grateful Ameri-Kart chose to continue growing its Indiana operations, and are excited to support their continued success in our state."

They will be consolidating their operations from Cassopolis into the new facility.

They plan to be fully moved in by 2021 and will be creating up to 210 new jobs in the Hoosier state by the end of 2022.

“We are excited to be making this investment in our community," said Kristian Stankiewicz, president of Ameri-Kart. "The larger, modern facility will allow us to continue delivering highly innovative products and quality service to our customers and provide an improved work environment to our employees."

They'll begin hiring for the new Bristol facility in September.

