Missing 3-year-old girl in Va. found safe after Amber Alert issued

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - Virginia State Police say the Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old Brianna Aylin Reyes-Cardoza has been canceled because she has been located safely.

No further details have been provided by law enforcement at this point.

An Amber Alert has been issued for the girl after police said she was abducted by her father.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, 3-year-old Brianna Aylin Reyes-Cardoza had last been seen around 8:24 a.m. on Monday at her home.

Brianna is described as a Hispanic girl with black hair and brown eyes, standing 3 feet tall and weighing 36 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red short-sleeve shirt with Minnie Mouse on the front, pink shorts and pink sandals.

Police believe she was abducted by her biological father, Jose Reyes-Paz.

Officers say Reyes-Paz picked the girl up at her home and may be driving on Interstate 64. No vehicle description has been provided.

He has ties to the Charlottesville/Albemarle County area, as well as to California, according to police.

Reyes-Paz is described as a a 30-year-old Hispanic man, with black hair and brown eyes, 5-feet-6 tall, with a thin to medium build. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and a dark-colored beanie.

He's wanted for child abduction.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911 or the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436.

Copyright 2020 WHSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.