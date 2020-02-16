Amber Alert canceled after Texas child found safely

An Amber Alert issued Sunday for a missing Texas child has been canceled after he was found safely.

Police were desperately looking for 5-year-old Richard Banahene after the car he was sitting in was stolen from a parking lot in Houston, Texas.

The incident occurred on the 11400 block of Southwest Freeway. He was inside a 2009 black Toyota Corolla with paper tag 57887Y6.

Police said early Sunday afternoon the boy and the car were found near the scene where the vehicle was stolen, and that authorities were still searching for a suspect.

