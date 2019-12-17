Amber Alerts: Fla. children, N.Y. teen found

Three children, all the subjects of Amber Alerts, have been found, authorities said Tuesday.

An Amber Alert was issued Sunday for 6-year-old Braxton Williams and his 5-year-old sister Bri'ya Williams, both of Jacksonville, Fla. (Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Jacksonville, Fla., Sheriff Mike Williams said 6-year-old Braxton Williams and his 5-year-old sister Bri’ya Williams were found in a densely wooded area in a “dilapidated pump house."

He said they were “lively and talkative” and that they “asked for a cheese pizza.”

Williams said they were dehydrated with a few “bumps and bruises.”

“We are happy to announce that Braxton and Bri’ya Williams have been located,” the department said on Twitter. “Thank you to the community for your support and to our partner agencies for assisting in this search.”

An Amber Alert was issued Sunday for the children.

Teen subject of N.Y. Amber Alert found unharmed

A subject of an unrelated Amber Alert in New York has been found, police said Tuesday.

“WE HAVE A VICTORY TODAY!!” the NYPD 40th Precinct said on Twitter. “Karol has been found!!! Thank you to all who have worked very hard to track down the people involved in this case!!!”

Karol Sanchez, 16, was found safe and unharmed in the Bronx, police said in a follow-up post.

They did not say whether there had been any arrests or suspects identified.

The statewide alert was issued in response to her apparent kidnapping. Police said Karol was walking with her mother in the Bronx around 11 p.m. Monday when she was taken.

Video shows two of the suspected kidnappers jumping out of a car and grabbing her.

Police said two other men were inside the car. It was described as a possibly tan-colored four-door sedan.

Investigators said the assailants knocked her mother to the ground as they put Karol in the car. The mother was not hurt.

