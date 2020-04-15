Amazon suspends all activity in France amid virus crisis

Amazon has decided to “temporarily” suspend all activity in France, one day after a French court found it wasn’t doing enough to protect its workers amid the virus crisis in the country.

The online giant said in a statement Wednesday that “this week, we are requesting employees of our distribution centers to stay at home.”

Amazon also said it is appealing Tuesday’s emergency ruling, which requires the company to stop selling non-essential goods for a month while it works out new worker safety measures.

Amazon France said that given the 1-million-euro ($1.1 million) fine for each violation of the ruling, the risk was “too high.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/15/2020 3:37:30 PM (GMT -4:00)

