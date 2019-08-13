Amazon delivery driver caught on doorbell cam taking girl's bicycle

It was a drop-off and an unexpected pickup for an Amazon delivery driver.

The video captures an Amazon delivery driver taking a girl's bike and riding away in Apopka, Fla. (Source: WESH, Ring.com/Kristin Casey, CNN)

Video from a Ring doorbell camera shows the man delivering a package then walking over to a child's bike in the yard, getting on it and riding away.

"I was furious and then after that, I was just, I was almost appalled that someone would do that," said Kristin Casey, the homeowner.

Casey said she saw it happen on her Ring app while away from home. The bike belongs to her 11-year-old daughter.

She called the Orange County Sheriff's Office and Amazon to report it. She heard back Monday from the sheriff's office that the driver was identified and contacted.

The driver gave an excuse for why he took it, said the sheriff's spokesperson.

"He believes that the bike being right there by our recycling bin was, in fact, garbage, and that is why he took that bike," Casey said they told her.

The garbage cans were close to the house, a long way from the curb. Casey said all she wants is the bike, not for the driver to get put in handcuffs.

"I think deep down everybody is good at heart, and I believe he is a great person at heart who made a big mistake," she said.

In a statement, Amazon announced the man is no longer working as a delivery driver for the company.

She said the sheriff's office told her the driver has agreed to return the bike. She hopes everyone learns from this.

"Watch what's on your front porch, because you don't know what might walk away or ride away," Casey said.

