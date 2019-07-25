Amazon delivery station in South Bend brings jobs, gets backlash

Amazon told 16 News Now that the new 84,000-square-foot facility will bring around 200 part-time and full-time jobs to South Bend. But a group calling itself No Amazon South Bend would like to see them go.

"I'd really like to see it shut down," said Tim Huser, the founder of the group.

Amazon says their new spot in South Bend will speed up deliveries around the area.

ButHuser fears the new employees may not be treated well. He says the company has been accused of "union-busting". That issue has seen some national attention.

"Amazon has notorious labor practices," Huser said. "Their employees aren't allowed adequate break times. Just recently, seven women were fired because they got pregnant while working for Amazon."

Despite the bit of controversy over employee treatment, the new facility is up and running, though not at full capacity. Amazon says they have many jobs posted as open on their website.

Amazon representatives were not available for an on-camera interview Thursday but did provide the following statement to 16 News Now:

"Amazon Logistics is excited to open its third Indiana Delivery Station, located in South Bend. The new station powers Amazon’s last-mile delivery capabilities to speed up deliveries for customers in the metro area. The delivery station has already created more than 200 part time and full time jobs, and hundreds of work opportunities for small businesses and independent contractors who can be their own boss, create their own schedule and make $18 to $25 per hour delivering with Amazon Flex. We are still hiring at this facility and interested individuals can visit to learn more at amazon.jobs. This is Amazon Logistics’ third Delivery Station in Indiana and joins the existing seven Fulfillment and Sortation Centers, one Prime Now Hub, two Pick-Up locations, the Amazon Wind Farm Indiana - Fowler Ridge, a 150 megawatt wind farm in Benton County and five Whole Foods Market store locations."

No Amazon South Bend says they support job growth but demand more of Amazon.

"Big business often want to individualize their employees. The open-door policy encourages employees to stand alone, and when they do, they don't have a voice against a corporation like Amazon," Huser said.

The group will be picketing one of the companies responsible for bringing Amazon to South Bend Friday afternoon.

