Amazing Bee Corn Maze wraps up season with Halloween fun

Have you had the chance to visit a corn maze yet? If not, there's still time.

The Amazing Bee Corn Maze at Southgate Crossing closes this weekend.

The maze consists of over four acres of twists and turns through corn stalks in the design of bees and honey.

And if that's not fun enough, you and the family can enjoy a corn cannon, duck races, a bee train, hay mountain and so much more.

Amazing Bee Corn Maze is normally on the weekends, but will have special hours on Thursday for Halloween.

"If the children come dressed in costume and if they get pictures taken in costume in the corn maze and those get posted to our Facebook, we're going to have a little contest,” said Deb Alwine.

The Amazing Bee Corn Maze costs $7 for admission, and the final day of the season is Saturday, November 2nd.

For more information, click here .

